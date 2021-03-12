DODGE CITY — Heather Langley was unanimously elected by the Dodge City town council and mayor to fill a vacancy on the council. Langley, 41, replaces Murray Lowe for Place 2. Lowe resigned because he was moving outside town limits.
Langley is a life-long resident of Dodge City. She said she was moved to get involved in the town governance after her grandparents and several of their peers died. "If someone my age doesn't take an interest in all they've done for Dodge City, it will all pass away," she said. "I wanted to get involved and help Dodge City keep growing."
At Thursday night's meeting, the mayor and council heard from Little Vegas Thrift Shop owner Jeffry Hefner, whose business was denied a business license because of gambling machines.
Canada said she was told by the town's deputy that the Sheriff's Office had given Hefner a seven-day notice to remove the machines from the store.
State law prohibits the use of gambling machines, or slot machines, that "depending on the element of chance, it may eject something of value." Articles of value include money, object or article exchangeable for money or any form of credit. State law does allow for machines that require the player to use some sort of skill to win prizes limited to no more than 25 free replays or non-cash merchandise that has a value of $5 or less.
Hefner said he's written the Attorney General's office to get a letter stating the machines are legal.
"Until those machines are either gone or declared legal, I will not put my name on [the business license,]" said Canada.
In other business, the town:
Approved hiring a part-time employee for four days a week at $9 per hour to help with roadside and park maintenance;
Approved spending $42.90 for an Underground Injection Control (UIC) permit;
Announced a work day will be held at the town park on Saturday, March 20, from 8 a.m. until noon;
Approved a request for a streetlight near the driveway for Finishing Touch Body Shop on Highway 69;
Asked for donations to the Little Pantry. Food donations can be dropped off either at Town Hall or placed directly into the pantry.
