After tweaking its schedule last year to accommodate the effects of COVID-19, the Cullman County Sanitation Department is once again pitching in for some local spring cleaning, opening the gates for a free trip to the landfill during the month of May.
The month-long offer affords any residential customer of county sanitation services the chance to make a single trash-hauling trip to the landfill for free. In order to make use of the free dump, residents should look for an enclosed voucher certificate along with their latest power bill.
The Cullman County Commission approved this year’s free dump at a specially called meeting in late April, when it also approved a grant-funded paving project along County Road 18 in order to take advantage of a late bid. Though the landfill can accommodate most oversized trash, hazardous materials including car tires, oil, paint, and large batteries will not be accepted.
Contact the sanitation department at 256-287-1142 for more information on this year’s free dump day, including a listing of accepted materials.
