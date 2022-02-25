The Cullman City Board of Education has finalized the remaining land acquisition purchases that will allow expansions at Cullman Primary and Cullman Middle Schools.
The land acquisitions included the Ray, Leonardi and Warnke properties.
"We want to thank these families. We understand that these properties were special to these families, but after meetings with members of the board detailing the need for these properties and the families wishing to help our school systems, we are very happy to have reached these agreements without litigation or imminent domain being involved. Which was our goal from the very beginning." said attorney Brad Wilson who is handling the land acquisitions for the BOE.
The 2.3 acre Warnke property, located at 811 Oak Avenue N.E., is scheduled to close on Tuesday March 1.
The planned expansion to the Primary School includes the addition of a 12 classroom wing to also serve as a tornado shelter for the school, a new multipurpose building and a new cafeteria. The current cafeteria would be converted into additional classroom space and a second access point would be added to Oak Avenue.
The planned expansion to the Middle School includes the addition of a 16 classroom wing to also serve as a tornado shelter for the school, a new library, a new agriscience area, a new performing arts area, as well as new administration offices. The removal of the existing round building and agriscience building would also take place during the construction. Interior upgrades to the existing main building and cafeteria are scheduled to take place during the first semester in August of 2023.
These projects would also result in the transferring of second grade students from the Primary School to the East and West Elementary schools as well the transferring of sixth grade students from the elementary schools into the newly renovated Middle School.
The contract for the additions and renovations to Cullman Middle School was awarded to First Team Construction in the amount of $24,142,700, while the contract for the additions and renovations to Cullman Primary School was awarded to Thrash Commercial Contractors Inc. in the amount of $13,300,00.
According to Superintendent Kyle Kalhoff, the City of Cullman has agreed to provide $6 million towards the funding of these projects, as well as providing the construction and maintenance of a new access road at the Primary School Site.
Matt Adams of Raymond James Financial Services was in attendance to outline the actions that would provide the funding needed for these capital improvement projects. This would include the refinancing of existing loans and the sale of bonds from the board.
The projects are currently $2.7 million over budget.
"It was imperative to the board that we address the issues of safety and overcrowding in our schools, and make them the priority here. We plan to close that $2.7 million dollar gap through our general funds over the course of the three years it will take to complete these projects," said Kalhoff.
East and West Elementary Schools will also receive $2 million each to provide interior renovations and improvements to be determined once the larger scale projects are underway.
In other business the board:
Awarded the winning bid for district-wide wireless access point replacement to Lockstep Technology Group in the amount of $178,803.26.
Announced that in addition to the state funded ACT test set to be administered to the 11th grade students on April 12th, that the school will be paying for 10th grade students to take the test the following week on April 19th. The 10th grade results will be accepted by colleges and universities.
Accepted the resignation of Morgan Johnston, English Teacher at Cullman High School.
Accepted the resignation of Cassie McCrary, Child Nutrition Program Worker at West Elementary.
Welcomed Katelyn Quigg and announced her contract to serve as the High High School Varsity Volleyball Coach. Quigg replaces Meagan Cagle who has stepped down to spend more time with her family.
Congratulated the High School Varsity Boy's Basketball team on their accomplishment of making it to the Alabama High School Sport Association's Final 4 for the first time in 90 years.
Reminded those in attendance that Cullman City Schools will dismiss early at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2 to allow families to attend the Final 4 game held at the BJCC Lecacy Arena in Birmingham.
