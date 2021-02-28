During her career, Kristi Seal has taught kindergarten, first grade, second grade and third grade, but whatever the age of the children in her classes, she always makes sure to get to know them and be a source of support.
Seal has been a teacher for 23 years, with her first seven in Falkville and the last 15 years at Good Hope Primary. She’s taught a few grade levels in her time at Good Hope, and spent the last few years as a reading interventionist before returning to teach first grade this year.
In a submission letter sent to the Times, a parent of one of her students praised her for the work she also puts in outside of regular teaching hours to tutor students who need a little extra help.
“Kristi tutors my son in reading and has been such a blessing to us,” the submission said. “She is a busy mom and wife and still finds time to help others.”
Seal said she found her teaching instinct at an early age by helping with Sunday School at her church, and as the oldest of four children in her own family, she found herself helping out with her younger siblings and wanting to take care of some her younger cousins.
“I originally wanted to own my own daycare, and went into the business side of things when I first started college, but that turned into God calling me to teach,” she said.
Seal said she spends a lot of time getting to know each of her students, and she asks a lot of questions and has them write about their families and home life so she can better understand their needs.
“I feel like I really get to know my students, and get to know them not just as a student but as a person,” she said.
Those needs extend outside the classroom, and along with making sure that her students are learning everything they need to learn while they are in her class, she also makes sure they are having their physical and emotional needs met as well.
“I feel like if you’re called to do this, you have to be that child’s advocate for what is best for their education,” she said.
While she is back in a regular classroom this year as a first grade teacher, Seal spent the last three years helping students as a reading interventionist, and she has also helped students with their reading with after school tutoring and the school’s summer reading program.
Last year’s school year ended early because of COVID-19, and this year has seen plenty of disruptions from the standard routine. That means teachers have had to work harder than ever to make sure students are hitting their benchmarks and having their needs met, Seal said.
“I feel like we may not get everybody on grade level, but we are seeing a whole lot of improvement from the hand that we’ve been dealt,” she said.
Teaching is more than just a job for Seal, and she said anyone who does not feel like God is leading them to teach may want to consider another career, because it can be a tough job to get through without that higher calling.
“I always go back to the Bible verse: ‘Whatever you do, go at it with all your heart as if working for the Lord, not for men,’” she said. “I’m not just here to get a paycheck, I feel like I have to do what’s right by all the children.”
