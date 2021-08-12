Rock the South organizers are hoping a few key tweaks to the event’s traffic plan will make for a faster, smoother visit to this weekend’s monster music festival — for both guests and the residents who live nearby.
Though there’s plenty of room to spread out once they’ve arrived at the sprawling open-field venue along County Road 469, visitors who attended the 2019 festival know that the network of rural roads that funnel traffic to the event are mostly narrow, two-lane paths that don’t handle congestion very well.
In order to avoid the same traffic issues that strained local roads in 2019, this year’s event will point guests approaching by car to one of four directional entrance paths, depending on whether they’re coming from north, south, east or west. The biggest change of all, though, is limiting vehicle access around the venue itself: unlike 2019, the four-way intersection that fronts Rock the South along County Roads 469 and 436 will be completely closed to through traffic.
“That’s the big difference for this year: the main intersection at the venue will be shut off,” explained Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry at a Wednesday press conference to discuss the traffic plan. “We will have no cross traffic at that intersection this year.”
Instead, visitors will be able to park at designated areas, as well as on numerous pieces of private property whose owners are renting out their space, in any of the four approach directions to the venue. From there, specially-designated pedestrian pathways and shuttle service will move guests between their cars and the York Family Farms property where Rock the South kicks off on Friday.
Traffic approaching from the south along Interstate 65 will be directed to the 305 exit (County Road 222), with private parking closer to the venue accommodating guests before spilling over, if necessary, to additional parking farther west off County Road 222.
Guests coming from the north along I-65 will be directed to the 308 exit (U.S. Highway 278), which will channel traffic to County Road 463 (Bates Road), which merges with County Road 436 to approach the venue from the west.
Event sponsors and others who hold VIP passes will be directed to a separate approach at the intersection of Highway 278 and County Road 473.
Also new for Rock the South this year is a juvenile drop-off and pickup location, fully staffed by law enforcement, where families can rendezvous outside the venue. The drop-off will be located at the intersection of County Road 436 (Swafford Road) and Logan Avenue SW (the same road is marked ‘Leonard Road’ for those who will be approaching from the south). The juvenile drop-off site lies just across the interstate east of the main Rock the South site.
Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper said city law enforcement will team with approximately 20 additional mutual aid officers from other North Alabama agencies, all of whom will provide security inside the Rock the South venue.
“If you’re at the event, they will be easy to spot. You’ll see them in groups or in teams, and by their uniforms you’ll be able to tell who the officers are,” he said. “If somebody has a medical issue, or if there’s a safety issue among the guests, they will be easy to locate. We will also have a lost-and-found tent inside the venue where parents and children can let us know if they’re trying to find their families, and where they can wait safely in the meantime.”
With early forecasts calling for heat indices that could exceed 105 degrees this weekend, Rock the South guests should plan ahead, added Culpepper.
“Safety is going to be your personal responsibility,” he said. “It’s going to be your responsibility to stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and take care of yourself. Law enforcement, fire personnel, and emergency services will be there to assist you both inside and outside the venue, but you can do your part by planning ahead and being aware of conditions at the event.”
Guests who bring firearms or weapons of any type, including pocket knives and keychain multi-tools, will not be permitted to enter the concert grounds. Water bottles for hydration will be permitted, though outside food, soft drinks, and alcohol cannot be brought onto the property. Food and beverage services, including alcohol, all will be available on-site from vendors.
Visit the event’s FAQ page online at rockthesouth.com/the-goods/faq/ for additional need-to-know information before heading to the venue.
