Empty Bowls of Cullman is putting out the call for volunteer potters both novice and experienced, with the latest of several upcoming pottery-throwing events set to take place Saturday, Aug. 12 at Meek High School’s pottery studio, operated by longtime event volunteer and teacher Sandra Heaven. Pictured during a previous pottery-throwing session at the Meek studio, in the foreground, from left, are volunteers Lucy Williamson, Christy Brock, May Dawsey, and Marie Rhodes.