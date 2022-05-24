Incumbent coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick has secured his position for another term, with a victory over challenger Kevin Henry during Tuesday’s primaries. No Democratic candidates are vying for the position in November.
Kilpatrick’s campaign centered around his experience — having served two terms in the position — and his focus on what he describes as preventable death trends.
Kilpatrick had a substantial lead with 9000 more votes than Henry. Kilpatrick said he planned to obtain the International Association for Coroners and Medical Examiners accreditation that is shared by only two other coroners offices in the state.
“I just would like to thank God, my wife, and my family. I’d also like to thank Kevin for running a clean race.”