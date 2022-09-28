Local kids (and adults, too) will see their childhood storybook favorites come to life this week, when the Cullman Community Theatre begins its two-day production of “Junie B. Jones — The Musical Jr.”
Set to kick off Thursday at Cullman High School, the production is based on the immensely popular “Junie B. Jones” children’s book series by Barbara Park, roping in dozens of young local actors with behind-the-scenes support from students in the high school’s theatre department.
“This one is special, because we are collaborating with Cullman High School and [theater teacher] Wayne Cook,” said Cindy Pass, who with Cook and other members helps oversee the community theatre’s annual production roster.
“Though Wayne is also involved in community theatre, this musical is a collaboration with his program at the high school, and his Beginning Theatre tech class is doing the sound, the lighting, and the construction of the sets and stage management — all as a course requirement. It’s a terrific way to get different parts of our community involved in different ways.”
Drawing on Cullman-area talent as well as kids from surrounding counties, “Junie B. Jones — The Musical Jr.” features 40 children ages 8 to 14. Pass, who directs the musical, said that strong local support for community theatre has helped captivate kids’ interest in honing their latent talents, while elevating the quality of the production itself — with, of course, a little assistance from Cook.
“With children’s theater, sometimes the goal is the process itself and not necessarily the product,” she explained. “But we’re fortunate here, because we’ve been able to make some very high-quality productions. It’s fun to see the abilities that these kids have, and to follow where they might go from here. and Wayne is a genius when it comes to productions! I mean, he does not settle for anything less than the highest standard, and that’s something that our kids have really responded to.”
Though the cast of this week’s musical is an all-kids affair, that’s not the case for Cullman Community Theatre’s wider slate of productions, which tap the talents of local people of all ages.
“The youngest actor we’ve worked with in the past was only 4 years old, while the oldest was in their 80s,” Pass said. “It’s a great opportunity for all of them to work together, and the kids learn so much when the get to work with older adults. That’s the real beauty, to me, of community theatre.”
This year marks the program’s first to stage three productions in a single 12-month period, said Pass. “Our summer show is a big musical; our fall show is a children’s play, and our winter show is a dinner theater production that’s entertaining for adults. This year, that will be a production of Steel Magnolias. That kind of variety is a big part of staying true to the idea of community theatre: Over the past five years, we’ve had more than 300 people who’ve been involved in our productions.”
Cullman Community Theatre and Cullman High School present “Junie B. Jones — The Musical, Jr.” on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Cullman High School Auditorium. General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 12 and under, and are available either at the door or online at cullmanct.booktix.com.
Visit the Cullman Community Theatre page on Facebook (@Cullmancommunitytheatre) for more about the musical, as well as news and information on upcoming productions and casting.