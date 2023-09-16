HANCEVILLE — When kids and parents come to Hanceville’s Kids’ Night Out, they’re getting a double dose of community bonding at the outdoor back-to-school event.
On top of welcoming students back for the start of fall classes, Kids’ Night Out also extends an opportunity for local kids to meet the law enforcement and emergency response professionals who staff the police, fire and EMT vehicles they see on the roads each day. This year, the event is set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Held at the city’s C.W. Day Park, the cost-free outing is much more than a meet-up between kids and local first responders. In addition to up-close looks at fire engines, helicopters, and more — courtesy of police as well as municipal and volunteer fire departments from all across Cullman County — it’s also an evening of games, picnic food (including ice cream sandwiches contributed by Hanceville Drug Company), and entertainment, as city staff wait for the skies to darken before closing out the night with fireworks.
A long list of area sponsors help make the celebration possible, with estimated overall costs for this year’s event topping $11,000. Back-to-school supply bags, filled with things that Hanceville students need, always are part of the proceedings, though those already have been handed out at school and won’t be available on site. Instead, Hanceville police have assembled gift bags filled with all kinds of glow-in-the-dark goodies that can be put to good use as Halloween season draws near.
On the activities side, there’ll be a giant slide, carnival games, a kids’ obstacle course, a bouncy house, a mechanical bull, and even soft-edged inflatable archery sponsored by the Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources.
Local volunteers are still needed to help prepare hot dogs for their picnic bags and to assist with free on-site parking at this year’s event, according to organizer Michele Allen. To lend a hand with Kids’ Night Out, contact Allen by phone at 256-352-9811 or via email at mallen@cityofhanceville.net.