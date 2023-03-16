Kenya Relief founder Steve James, pictured in his Cullman office alongside a structural model, gives a scaled-down tour of the new maternal and neonatal hospital the Cullman-based ministry is building at its outreach campus in Migori, Kenya. The $1.3 million, two-story facility is perhaps the ministry’s most ambitious overseas project yet, but James is determined to close the final funding gap while meeting the hospital’s construction timeline: ‘We really don’t want this project to stall,’ he says.