BERLIN — The Berlin Town Council gained a new member Monday night with the appointment of Keith Hardman to fill the seat vacated by Bud Reed last month.
Hardman had already qualified to run unopposed for the council seat in next week’s municipal election, so the council decided to go ahead and appoint him to the position now instead of waiting for him to take office in November, said Berlin Mayor Patrick Bates.
“I don’t see why we would appoint someone else just to finish out three months when he’s going to have the seat in November anyway,” he said.
Hardman, a resident of the Berlin community since 1975, said he was happy to be taking his place on the council a little earlier than he expected, and joined the council as its fifth member after taking his oath of office.
In other business, Bates gave an update on some of the purchases the town has made using its share of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which reimburses the town for spending on COVID-19 related purchases or projects.
He said the town has spent around $4,800 of the funds, which represents around 12.5 percent of its total allotment, so there is more funding on the table for the town to pursue projects
Bates said other towns around the county have used funds for things like expanding their public wifi service to help students, and he asked the council’s members to come to next month’s meeting with some ideas on how to use the funding.
“We’re still going to have a significant amount of that money available to do some kind of project with,” he said.
If Berlin doesn’t use its full share of the CARES Act funding by December, the remainder will be moved into the state’s general fund, so finding a good use for it in the town would be ideal, Bates said.
“If we can use it locally, I’d prefer to,” he said.
Bates also gave an update to the council on the possibility of applying for an Appalachian Regional Commission grant to help with a project for the town’s burgeoning farmer’s market.
ARC grants have to involve food availability, and the funding could be used to put up an awning or building at the farmer’s market to provide some shelter for sellers.
“I know that’ll make a big difference for next year because a lot of the farmers who inquired about selling, when they found out it wasn’t covered, they weren’t interested,” he said.
Bates said he will reach out for some estimates on the potential costs for the awning before the council decides on the grant application.
The council also approved the purchase of an 8 feet by 20 feet container for $2,485 from Decatur Container.
The container will be placed next to town hall to serve as an additional storage area, particularly for some of the purchases for cleaning supplies that can be made with CARES Act reimbursements, Bates said.
The council also approved the purchase of equipment to improve internet service and camera footage storage for town hall in the amount of $2,003, and Bates said the town will also seek CARES Act reimbursement for that purchase.
