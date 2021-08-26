A few of Cullman County’s young writers were recognized Wednesday afternoon as the winners of the Friends of the Libraries of Cullman County’s Tales of Your Tails essay contest.
Earlier this summer, the Cullman County Library System asked local children to submit their best stories for the contest, and after judging from a few members of the community, the winners received a certificate, a medal and a $50 gift certificate in a ceremony at the Cullman County Public Library.
The library system’s Summer Learning Program was titled Tails and Tales and featured guests who taught children about animals throughout the summer, so the essay contest entrants were invited to let their imaginations run wild with a story about animals.
Cullman County Public Library Director Sharon Townson said this was the first year that the library has hosted an essay contest, but the county’s kids should be on the lookout for the contest’s return next year.
“We were thrilled with the participation and we fully plan to do it again next year,” she said.
Friends of the Libraries board member Renee Welsh said the contest was meant to get the county’s children writing and expressing themselves during the summer.
“Putting your thoughts onto paper is a spectacular way to message who you are,” she said.
Welsh said the three judges for the contest were people in the community who write for a living or speak for the community, and she commended the winners for coming out on top.
“I really encourage you to do this again,” she said. “Keep writing and keep journaling.”
Contest entries were divided by grade levels, with two winners in the third through sixth grade division after a tie.
The contest’s winners were:
Kindergarten through second grade: Kden Malone, “The Unique Zoo”
Third through sixth grade: Alexandria Spicer, “Polly the Pink Fairy Armadillo”
Third through sixth grade: Titus Smothers, “Energized Max”
Seventh through ninth grade: Gabrielle Hallmark, “The Walk”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.