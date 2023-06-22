Amateur cooks will converge on St. Bernard Prep School on Saturday, Sept. 9 for the school’s first backyard bbq cook-off and it’s sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. The event is held in conjunction with the 7th Bernard Blues and BBQ Arts and Crafts Festival.
The Kansas City Barbecue Society is considered, by many, the number one organization of grilling and live-fire smoking enthusiasts. It is also the top sanctioning body for barbecue food sports. Throughout the event, guests will be able to learn more about the art of barbecuing and the techniques used by the professionals.
Team registrations are being accepted now for amateur cook teams interested in participating. Teams can sign up for the competitions at https://stbernardprep.com/sign-up-bbq/. The cost is $150 per team. Competitions will take place in a variety of categories including chicken, ribs and People’s Choice wings.
All competitions will take place on Saturday of the weekend festival, with the awards presentation set for the afternoon. Judges will begin critiquing the competitors’ food beginning at 12 p.m. with the judging of chicken, then ribs at 12:30 p.m. People’s Choice wing sampling will begin at 1:30 p.m. for guests who have purchased special sampling tickets.
The first-place overall winner will receive a guaranteed $1,000 cash prize. Second place will receive $500. Cash prizes will be presented to the top three winners in each of the specific categories as well. All cook teams will need to provide their own electricity with water available for use.
Along with delicious foods — Pulled pork, bbq ribs, hamburgers, hot dogs, funnel cakes, strawberry waffles, fresh squeezed lemonade — and handmade arts and crafts, the school is giving away more than $11,500 in cash prizes on Sunday, Sept. 10. All it takes to win is a $5 donation to the school.
An admission donation of $10 is requested. Children 5 and under enter free. All proceeds benefit St. Bernard Preparatory School.
For additional information contact Joyce Nix at 256-255-5860 or jnix@stbernardprep.com.