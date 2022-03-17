During his report at Tuesday night’s city school board meeting, Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff offered an update on the progress on the expansion of Cullman Middle and Cullman City Primary Schools.
“We have gotten a gate installed at the Oak Street Property behind the Primary School, and are ready to begin collecting soil samples. The other two properties are still currently on hold until we get those contracts back. We are however, expecting those by the end of the week so we should have lot more updates at our next meeting,” Kallhoff said.
The board also recognized Kathryn Privett from CCPS as their Certified Employee of the month, as well as Sharon Pruett --also of CCPS — as the Support Employee of the Month.
In other business the board:
- Accepted the retirement of Cheryl Potter, Speech-Language-Pathologist at CCPS.
- Accepted the retirement of Lois Bice, Family Services Worker at Cullman City Head Start and Extended Day Program Worker.
- Approved the transfer of Kylie Bates from Math teacher at Cullman Middle School to AMSTI Math Coach and CMS/CHS.
- Approved the conditional employment of Rachel Carden as long-term substitute (to fill a leave of absence) at East Elementary School.
- Approved the conditional employment of Mandy Anderson as long-term substitute (to fill a leave of abscence) at Cullman High School.
- Approved a retroactive supplement for the 2021-2022 year for Tracie McPhillips and the 7th Grade Girls Volleyball team.
- Accepted the resignation of the supplement to Mark Stephens and Aaron Sparks. for weed-eating services.
- Reminded all those in attendance that on April 12th, all Juniors will be taking the state administration of the ACT.
- On April 19th, all sophomores will be taking the ACT, which will be funded by our school system.
- Beginning April 13 and throughout the month of April, students in grades second through eighth will be participating in the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) in the subjects of Reading and Math. Students in 4th, 6th, and 8th will also be taking a state Science assessment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.