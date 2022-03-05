SMITH LAKE —
Warm weather and cloudless skies welcomed 40 professional anglers to Lewis Smith Lake Thursday morning.
Among the anglers competing for the MLF Bass Pro Tour Favorite Fishing Stage Three on Lewis Smith Lake tournament’s $100K top prize were Cullman natives Matt and Jordan Lee.
“There are no words to describe how happy I am to be home,” Matt Lee told The Times while on the lake Thursday afternoon. “I’m just happy I just get to show it off to everyone.”
Lee says the eyes of the competitive fishing community have been opening up over the years and Smith Lake is becoming more known and appreciated nationally by amateur and professional anglers alike.
“The fishing here is just phenomenal, and it has really evolved in a lot of positive ways over the years,” said Lee.
Among the 40 competitors slotted for Group B, 14 call Alabama home. Lee feels this is less of a statistic and more of testament to the quality and diversity to the waters across the state.
“I do think we produce really well-rounded fishermen. Every lake and river here has different challenges, and while not everyone can pack up and drive across the state for a day of fishing, a place like Smith Lake can give you many types of fishing in one place. There are some really deep waters here, or you can get off into the creeks and inlets to fish really shallow. and you have to approach all of these places differently, and that builds up different skill sets,” said Lee.
While Thursday’s weather made for a pleasant opening day, there were a few challenges with water levels significantly higher than normal due to weeks of heavy rainfalls.
“As the water level gets closer to normal things should really open up. So we should see some real action later this week and early next week,” said Lee says.
After competing in the two qualifying rounds the top 38 anglers from both Groups A and B will compete in Sunday’s Knockout Round with the Top Ten from Sunday moving on to Monday’s Championship Round to complete the tournament.
After opening day, Lee was ranked in 8th place and Jordan Lee was in 16th of Group B. Day 2 of the qualifying round will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with anglers launching from the boat ramp at Smith Lake Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.