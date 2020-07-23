Julie Ray has announced her candidacy for Holly Pond Town Council, Place 1.
Ray is a life-long resident of Holly Pond. In a press release, Ray says her family has been a considerable part of her success. Ray's grandfather, Arlin Moon, was a renowned instrument maker and taught her how to play music from a young age. Her mother, Betty Moon Sampson, taught her vocals and music but, most importantly, encouraging her to live out her dream. Her father, Dwight Ray, would teach her how to Buck Dance and get the crowd involved. She says she remembers many late nights as a youngster in the Red Barn across from her parent's house where people would gather to watch live bluegrass music shows while enjoying unbelievable country cooking.
Ray has worked in the medical field for the last 10 years, where she says she was able to live her dream of caring for the community. She feels now is the time to take her expertise and passion for helping others to the next level.
In her announcement she said, "I want to make Holly Pond a brighter place to live and raise a family. My exemplary skills and commitment to serving others make me an excellent candidate. My leadership qualities are based on a love for God and helping Holly Pond grow and prosper."
