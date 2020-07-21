Joyce Barnett has announced she is running for Hanceville City Council Place 1. In a statement to The Times, Barnett says she has been a resident of Hanceville for most of her life.
While serving on the library board, Barnett says she helped apply and receive grant funding for the facility. While attending Wallace State, Barnett worked to promote drug and mental health awareness by penning a proclamation on the subject.
If elected, Barnett says she will “Be there for the citizens and work to resolve any issues that might arise.”
She also says she will work with schools to help children and teachers return to class safely during the COVID-19 pandemic and support programs for senior citizens.
Barnett praises city employees who keep the town running and says she will support them in any way she can. Barnett also says she looks forward to working with the mayor in bringing in new businesses to help Hanceville prosper.
Jimmie Nuss currently serves in Place 1.
