COLONY — The voters of Colony elected a new mayor on Tuesday, choosing to go with Councilman Curtis Johnson over incumber Mayor Donnis Leeth by a vote of 53-44.
Johnson was elected to the town council four years ago, while Leeth previously served as a council member and was elected mayor in 2016.
"I hate I lost because I want to help the people in the Colony; I really want to help the children and the seniors, but I guess people wanted something different," said Leeth.
Johnson and two new council members, Eric Carwell and Jasmine Cole, will join Councilwoman Ethel Alexander and Samuel Ashford when they are sworn into office in November. Councilman Melvin Hammond chose not to run again due to health issues.
Runoff Oct. 6 in for Dodge City Council seat
Dodge City voters will be going back to the polls on Oct. 6 to decide Council Place 5. Incumbent Ervin Chumley was the top vote getter with 63 votes and will face J.V. Shelton, who received 53 votes. Kimberly Searcy garnered 29 votes.
Mayor Tawana Canada had a clear win with 108 votes to challenger Gerald Turner's 41. Canada was originally appointed mayor in 2009 to fill an unexpired term and has served in that capacity since then.
"I want to thank everyone who braved the weather to come out today," said Canada. Of the town's 436 eligible voters, 150 cast votes in Tuesday's election.
"Dodge City has been my home most of my life and I love it and just want the best for it," said Canada.
Inez McDonald will also be returning to the Dodge City Town Council after receiving 82 votes to Mark Brannon's 65.
Garden City's Chafin holds on to council seat
Garden City's one race for council seat was decided by less than 10 voters. Incumbent Patsy Chafin held on to her seat by a vote of 42 to 36 against challenger Oscar Goodwin. The mayor and other council members were unopposed in Tuesday's election.
South Vinemont mayor retains seat in narrow vote count
Only four votes separated incumbent South Vinemont Mayor Radginal Dodson from challenger Shirley Arnett. Dodson garnered 48 votes, while Arnett, a South Vinemont council member, received 44 votes.
The vote was also close between Sonya Copeland and Jerry C. Smith, Sr. for Council Place 5, with Copeland winning the seat in a 49-42 vote. In Place 1, Chris Thompson defeated incumbent JoAnn Oakley in a 54-37 vote.
