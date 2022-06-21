Wallace State Community College’s Center for Career and Workforce Development, the Cullman Economic Development Agency and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Innovation Center are teaming up to host a Community Job Fair at the Donald E. Green Center, 1625 Cleveland Ave., SW, in Cullman on Thursday, June 23 from 3-7 p.m.
Employers currently registered for the event are North Alabama Fabricating Co. (NAFCO), Cracker Barrel, LP Building Solutions, USA Healthcare (Falkville), Domino’s Pizza, Cullman Chick-fil-A, the Huntsville Police Department, Guthrie’s of Cullman, Cardington Yutaka Technologies, Jack’s Family Restaurants, HomTex, Inc., Huntsville Police Communications, Virgil B. Fowler Insurance Agency, USA Healthcare-Alabama, LLC, Sonic Drive-In, A. Marshall Hospitality, CCCDD, Inc., Cullman Army Recruiting and Action Environmental.
The Community Job Fair is actively seeking prospective employers and potential employees.
Community Job Fair attendees will be eligible for free giveaways.
For more information about the event, contact Wallace State’s Jamie Blackmon at 256.352.8461 or at jamie.blackmon@wallacestate.edu
For more information about Wallace State, visit www.wallacestate.edu