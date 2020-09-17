Many of Cullman’s local industries are looking for employees, and the Cullman Economic Development Agency will be hosting a job fair this Saturday at the Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center to help fill some of those positions.
The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and several companies will be on hand to accept applications and potentially interview prospective hires.
Companies represented at the fair will include Walmart Distribution Center, Topre, REHAU, NAFCO, RWC (formerly Cash Acme), AGCOR Steel and HH Technologies.
After seeing thousands of unemployment claims filed during the peak of COVID-19 closures, Cullman County has continued to see a decline in claims over the last several weeks.
According to the Alabama Department of Labor, there were 81 initial unemployment claims filed in Cullman County for the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 4. The last time the number of claims was below 100 was the week of March 14, when there were 25 unemployment claims from Cullman County.
Cullman County’s unemployment rate for July fell to 5.1 percent, making it the second lowest unemployment rate in the state. Only Clay County had a lower unemployment rate, at 4.8 percent. Last month’s unemployment rate for Cullman County was 5.4 percent.
