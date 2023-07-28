Cullman City Schools appointed Jill Bradberry to its board Thursday, July 27, filling a vacancy created at the end of June when Joey Orr stepped down to accept a position as President of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bradberry has long since established roots within the cullman community as a lifelong resident and two high-school aged children currently attending Cullman High School. Her husband, Brian Bradberry, is the cullman city fire chief, while she serves as the senior vice president-compliance officer at CommerceOne Bank.
While Orr brought her background in education and ministry work to the school board, Bradberry said she believes her experiences in the banking and finances sectors will give her a unique perspective as she serves out the remainder of Orr’s current term. She said is well aware of the importance of fiscal responsibility, interpreting regulations, following policies, implementing new technologies and project management.
Although she hasn’t formerly worked as an educator, Bradberry is familiar with the challenges of the job. She said both of her parents were teachers — Richard and Doris Patterson both taught at Fairview — and through her experiences as a parent, she has been involved in fine arts, athletics, career technical classes and student leadership clubs.
“It is an honor to have been chosen to fill the vacant position on the school board. This is an important position and I understand the decisions that our school board makes impact the future of our children, as well as our teachers and staff. My parents were both educators and they instilled in me the importance of being involved and giving back to the community. I witnessed firsthand their challenges as educators, but also what an impact that they made in the lives of their students. Our educators leave a lasting impression on the lives of the students that they instruct,” Bradberry said in press release sent to The Times.
Bradberry says her top priorities to address include infrastructure, safety, mental health initiatives and ensuring teachers and support staff are provided the proper support and resources.
“Certainly, student safety/well-being and infrastructure are on the minds of our community. I will do my part to listen to our community, our teachers, and our administrators,” she said. “It takes a team approach to solve problems and I know we have a board that displays exemplary teamwork to make complex decisions that affect our schools and community. I am excited to work with the board and Superintendent Kallhoff. I will strive to be an active and engaged board member and will hold myself accountable to our faculty, students, and our community.”
Bradberry’s term is set to expire in 2025, at which time the seat will be placed on the ballot for voters to decide who should fill the role.