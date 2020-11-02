It was a socially-distanced swearing in for the Cullman City Council Monday night. With COVID-19 spreading in the community, the council was taking no chances at the organizational meeting for the new term of office.
They maintained their distance and came forward individually to take the oath. Mayor Woody Jacobs, who is in quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, appeared via Zoom to be sworn in by City Attorney Roy Williams.
The virus had other impacts on the swearing in. Council President Jenny Folsom placed her hand on the well-worn Bible she was given in 1946, when she was a month old.
“I, Jenny Folsom, solemnly swear that I will support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of Alabama so long I continue a citizen thereof, and that I will faithfully and honestly discharge the duties of the office upon which I’m about to enter, to the best of my abilities so help me God.”
It was the first time since taking office in 2008 that her mother, who will soon turn 104, was not there to hold the Bible for her.
After being sworn in, the council elected Folsom to once again serve as council president and Johnny Cook as president pro tem.
“It’s a tremendous honor that my fellow council members have bestowed on me,” said Folsom, who previously served as president pro tem for 12 years and as council president for the past two years.
