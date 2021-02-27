Jennifer Sparkman, guidance counselor at Cullman Primary School, doesn’t just help kindergartners and first graders, she also helps their families.
“I just love being able to help the kids and helping with their families,” she said. “It’s so rewarding.”
She has helped parents develop their parenting skills, find jobs, get furniture, clothing and school supplies, and made sure their children have food to eat. Much of what she does for parents comes out of her own pockets.
Sparkman, who has been at Cullman Primary for 21 years, started the backpack meal program providing meals for students in need on the weekends and holidays. “There are more children in need of food than people think,” she said.
She is a life-long learner, holding four degrees from both Auburn University and the University of Alabama, and taught 5th grade for a few years in Tennessee, before returning to Cullman to become the school counselor.
“People sometimes ask, ‘do kids that young really need a school counselor,’” she said, but even young children are facing difficult situations and sometimes trauma.
Sparkman developed the school’s guidance and counseling program which includes classroom lessons, small group session, individual counseling, parenting, behavior management and plans of behavior management and academic intervention needs of teachers and parents. In addition, she develops the yearly character education plan for the city school system.
She maintains a certification in the Nonviolent Crisis Intervention, coordinates yearly DARE classes, works with the community by serving on the Cullman Children’s Policy Council, the Department of Human Resources Quality Assurance Team, the Helping Families program through the district attorney’s office and is a former Cullman Caring for Kids board member.
Former students are likely to remember her for the “Golden Apple Award,” which recognizes students year-round for good citizenship and excellent character. She developed the program to replace the annual “good citizenship award” with something that students can be recognized for week after week.
“Some might be Golden Apple winners several times a year,” she said.
According to Sparkman’s mother, Jeanenne Skinner, Sparkman puts in a lot of extra time at the school on behalf of the students and their parents. “She cries and prays for so many children and families so often,” said Skinner. “When they are successful and happy, she is elated with them. She often stays at school long after hours to get her work done because she spends too much time with and for the children.”
For Sparkman, though, it’s a labor of love. “I love working with the children,” she said.
