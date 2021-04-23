HANCEVILLE — Hanceville is looking to a far busier outdoor season than last year, having already welcomed the return of last month’s annual Irish Festival and planning for a similar return of its summer concert series.
This week, city leaders signed off on welcoming Jeeps to town as part of a street-usage agreement that clears the way for the 2nd annual “Ridin’ for Residents” Jeep parade. Begun last year, the joint event sponsored by Cullman County Wranglers and USA Healthcare aims to “bring joy and smiles to the faces of the residents of some of Cullman and surrounding areas’ assisted living centers and nursing homes.”
The parade will originate in Cullman and work its way down U.S. Highway 13 toward Hanceville, stopping at a number of local nursing homes along the way. Set for the morning of Saturday, May 8, the event requests pre-registration for Jeep owners who want to participate (the better to help local law enforcement estimate the crowd size in advance). Last year’s inaugural parade featured 127 vehicles, according to organizers, so its safe to assume lots of 4x4 congestion — all for a good cause — when May 8 rolls around.
For more information and to register your vehicle, visit Cullman County Wranglers’ Facebook page (facebook.com/cullmancountywranglers/).
In other business at its regular meeting Thursday, the council:
Approved the retaining of architect Tim Burney for renderings of a proposed jail and office expansion project for the city. The council approved a $7,500 payment to Burney’s architecture firm for preliminary construction documents.
Approved $6,080 in materials spending to address a construction change at the site of the Commercial Street repaving project, after excavation revealed old drainage infrastructure that will require rehabilitation.
Changed the date of its next regular meeting from May 13 to May 6, in order to allow council members to attend this year’s annual convention of the Alabama League of Municipalities.
Vacated a street in the city’s Angel Gate Subdivision in response to a request from the lone owner of all of the street’s adjoining lots. Though documented in the subdivision’s plat proposal, the street had never been developed beyond the planning stage.
Declared the month of April Fair Housing month in Hanceville.
