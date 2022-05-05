Residents of Cullman County nursing homes will be treated to a parade of Jeep Wranglers this weekend. The third Riding for Residents Jeep Parade will take place Saturday, May 7 beginning at 10 a.m.
Almost 100 Jeeps will depart the Traditions Bank Arena at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville at 10 a.m. and travel to Monarch Place Assisted Living and then Hanceville Nursing & Rehab Center. The parade will then travel to Cullman and visit Woodland Village Rehab & Healthcare, Woodland Haus Assisted Living, Folsom Center for Rehab & Healthcare and Cullman Health & Rehab Center. The parade will conclude at Cullman Church of Christ with a cookout for participants.
The Riding for Residents Jeep Parade began in 2020 when nursing homes were not allowed to have visitors during COVID-19 lockdowns. Local Jeep owners organized the 2020 parade to bring joy to residents and staff and held the event again in 2021. The parade is a partnership between USA Healthcare and Cullman County Wranglers.
Find more information online at Cullmancountywranglers.com
