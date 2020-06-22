Jason Neal has announced his candidacy for re-election to the Cullman City School Board, Place 4.
Neal is a lifelong resident of Cullman. He is married to Stephanie Davis Neal and they have three children, Auston (wife Lynlee), Jordan, and Olivia. They are all active members of the First Baptist Church of Cullman.
Neal has served the youth in Cullman by coaching both boys’ and girls’ athletics.
Neal graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management. He is an agency owner for Liberty National Life Insurance Company in Cullman and has worked for the company since 1993.
“My children received their education at the primary, elementary, middle, and high schools in the Cullman City School System," Neal said in a press release. "For this reason, I understand the importance of continuously striving to make our school system one of the best in the state. I have a dedicated interest in the education of the current and future children served by Cullman City Schools,” Neal said in a press release. “I want to continue to work towards implementing and accomplishing the goals we have set by the current board in the long-range capital plan. It is important for the board to continue working with the Mayor and City Council to ensure the safety and security of our students in all our campus facilities and to prepare for the spaced needed for the current and future growth of our city.”
Neal said he supports the advancement of technology and believes CCS has one of the best technology departments in the state. “We witnessed their expertise during the recent closing of our schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to transfer to virtual learning. They assisted not only our students, but were always there to support our faculty and our staff.”
He said he would like to continue to provide strong leadership to help the board, administration, and teachers advance our school system into the future.
Neal said he considers the following accomplishments among the most notable during his last four years as a school board member:
Administrative
- Decreased expenditures in administrative services (i.e. Central Office) by replacing coordinator positions with experts who recently retired from other school systems.
- Reinstated the Technology Coordinator position as a stand-alone function at no additional cost to the system.
- Employed a System-Wide Athletic Director to assist with facilities, mentoring of coaches, scheduling, administrative oversight, and athletic partners.
- Streamlining form management by continually transitioning from paper to online. Revised personnel and financial handbooks throughout the system.
Athletics
- Revised the athletic supplements from set amounts to a percentage of the teaching salary. This ensured equity in responsibilities while incentivizing coaches to continue as they gain experience.
- Moved head coaches of major sports to annual contracts.
- Repaired drainage issues at baseball field and installed turf.
- Initiated process to renovate CHS gym lights, windows, and add HVAC.
Facilities
- Removed all carpet from EES and WES. Replaced with PVC tile or refinished underlying hardwood.
- Installed new roofs at EES, WES, and CMS.
- Conducted a facilities assessment and population study to address the needs of Cullman City Schools.
- Developed a long-range plan for the growth of Cullman City Schools from the conclusions gained in the facilities and population assessments.
- Purchased the Hoehn Property adjacent to CCPS to provide the foundational opportunity to implement the long-range plan.
- Actively seeking funding to support necessary building projects arising from the population growth and expanding housing market.
Schools
- Maintained an overall A score for the school system
- Added Dance classes at CHS through the state-approved adjunct program.
- Added a full-time assistant principal at EES and WES.
- Expanded Archery program to cover EES, WES and CMS.
- Added a summer foreign language camp for elementary students. Established a summer program for EL students.
- Partnered with Office of School Readiness to offer six classes of Pre-K.
Neal said the importance of making positive decisions based on what is best for the children of Cullman has been his priority in his previous terms and will continue to be a priority in the future. He said he supports safe and exceptional educational opportunities for all children during these extraordinary times.
“I desire to continue my service on the board and would appreciate your support and vote for re-election to the Cullman City School Board, Place 4.”
