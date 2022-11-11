DODGE CITY — The Dodge City Town Council approved longtime Councilman Jason Burney as the township’s fourth mayor — the third mayor to serve in 2022 — filling the vacancy declared last month.
With a motion made Nov. 10, by Councilwoman Heather Langley — and a second from Councilman Jerry Lynn — Burney will move from his role as Mayor Pro Temp into the vacant seat left by the late Mayor Anthony Todd, who served from January until his death on Sept. 12. In response to this transition, the council declared a vacancy of Burney’s previous position and also now has an empty council member seat. Both of these will be discussed in a closed work session taking place on Dec. 5, where the council will hold interviews with prospective council members and discuss the candidates — and which existing council member should move into the Pro Temp position — before announcing their decision days later at the Dec. 8, council meeting.
Burney said that anyone currently residing within the Dodge City town limits that would like to be considered for the council seat should contact Dodge City Town Clerk Vicki Ogletree at the Dodge City Town Hall to schedule an interview.
In light of the tragedies they have endured this year, the council set it eyes forward to the more joyful season ahead. Ogletree provided the council with an update from the Cullman County Electric Cooperative that the wiring had been completed on light poles in the town and that they would soon be adorned with Christmas decorations. Preparations are also currently underway at the town’s park and is planned to be opened to the public on Friday and Saturday nights beginning on Dec. 2.
In other business the council:
• Held the first reading to declare the weekend of Feb. 24-26 a Severe Weather Sales Tax Holiday. The ordinance is unchanged from last year’s tax-free weekend other than the dates being updated.
• Approved the purchase of two 400W LED lights to be installed on the north side of the town hall building to provide more sufficient lighting to the entryway and parking lot.
• Tabled a decision to accept a bid to provide the labor needed to repair Park Road as Lynn was unclear if the provided estimate included the construction of flume ditches that will be needed.
• Approved a recommendation from Lynn to approve the use of expenditures of up to $50,000 to enlist contracting services in the event of emergency situations.
• Heard a report from Township Deputy David Pitts that he believes that the media coverage of his previous report on thefts that had been occurring in the town had been effective at deterring potential criminal activity as he reported no crimes of that nature had occurred since the last meeting.