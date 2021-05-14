Wallace State student JaQuane Brown has been named the college’s inaugural Federal Work Study of the Year.
“This award is one of the coolest things I’ve ever received,” Brown said. “I’ve battled some uphill challenges, including some that were self-inflicted. The goal is to keep pushing ahead.”
Brown, 26, is a Work Study student in the college’s Tutoring Lab, providing guidance in math, science and chemistry, among other subjects.
“This award was instituted to honor a student who has maintained leadership and exceptional work ethic while encountering hardships,” said Wallace State’s Karen Downs, a financial aid enrollment clerk, who helps manage the Work Study program. “JaQuane lost both of his parents this year and had to relocate his younger siblings. He still managed to excel in his Work Study position in addition to maintaining a full load of classes. He’s an encouragement to all of us.”
Brown, a Birmingham native, added he’s proud to be pursuing a nursing degree after overcoming those life obstacles.
For more information about Wallace State’s Work Study opportunities, visit wallacestate.edu/financial-aid/work-study-information
