More than 20 students in the Dental Hygiene program at Wallace State Community College were gifted with $500 scholarships from the Jane Barber Memorial Scholarship. The scholarships to the class of 2024 cohort will help the students purchase one of two dental hygiene kits required during their studies.
The Wallace State Future Foundation received $450,000 from the Barber estate, with directions it was to benefit the Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting programs at the college. Barber was dental hygienist for more than 20 years, working in Madison and Marshall counties. She and husband Bill lived in Arab before his death in 1978. She retired in the mid-1990s and moved to Scottsboro. Barber passed away December 5, 2021, while working with the college on her endowment.
“We’re honored to be the beneficiary of these funds, which will support our dental programs and students here at Wallace State for many years to come,” said Suzanne Harbin, Vice President of Advancement and Innovation at Wallace State. Six scholarships have been awarded, as well as the gifts for the instrument kits.
“We were so excited when we found out about it,” Ashton Mariner, president of Class of 2024, said of the scholarships for the dental kits.
The students are required to purchase two dental hygiene instrument kits. The students had already purchased the first when word of the scholarship arrived, so they asked that the funds be made available for the second kit.
“I think it encourages all of the girls to see all the kindness the world really does give and how we are able to constantly have new opportunities that Wallace State will provide us.”
Harbin said this is one of many presentations to be made to Wallace State Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting students thanks to Barber’s generosity.
“We hope this will be a great incentive for students to join our Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene programs knowing that they’ll have assistance in the future as they enroll here and continue in our program,” Harbin said.
Dr. Sharon Alley, chair of the Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting programs at Wallace State said the cost of dental instruments and supplies can sometimes be a barrier to success for some students.
“The generous donation also will provide scholarships in perpetuity and every Wallace State Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene student will be eligible for up to a $1,000 scholarship beginning in the fall,” Dr. Alley said.
“We are so grateful for the example that Ms. Barber has provided for the faculty, students, and oral health care professionals. We should all strive to provide the best oral health care possible for our patients and give back to our profession whenever possible.”
Mrs. Barber also left funds to the Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville, which plans to purchase a building in her name where they can expand their services to include pre-dental care and oral hygiene, Harbin said.
The dental programs are accepting applications through June 1 for Fall 2023 entry. The Dental Assisting program offers both certificate and degree options that can be completed in three to four semesters, respectively. The Dental Hygiene program is an associate degree program, that can be completed in five semesters.
The Dental Hygiene program provides quality oral health care at a reduced cost to members of the community in our state-of-the-art on-campus dental clinic. Currently, they are also able to provide preventative oral health care at no charge for pregnant women and children that are 17 years of age and younger due to a partnership agreement with the college and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The program will host an open house on Tuesday, April 25 from 9 to 11 a.m., for anyone interested in learning more about the services provided. The first 10 visitors will receive a voucher for a free cleaning and a Wallace State swag bag and all visitors will be entered into drawings for additional door prizes.
For more information on the dental programs or its services, contact Corey Weeks at 256-352-8300 or corey.weeks@wallacestate.edu or visit wallacestate.edu.
Registration for summer and fall semesters is underway, with registration for all students on April 6. Summer 2023 classes begin May 24. Fall 2023 classes begin Aug. 18. For more information, visit wallacestate.edu, call 256-352-8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.