Details are few as local economic development officials keep the confidence of an industrial tenant, but one such tenant in the City of Cullman is set to expand its current footprint with an upcoming eight-figure capital investment.
At its regular meeting Monday, mayor Woody Jacobs updated the council on ongoing public works construction along Warnke Road in west Cullman, with Jacobs projecting work within the active construction zone should be completed by early April.
The project, funded via a Community Development Block Grant administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will replace sewer, water, gas, and paving infrastructure along a stretch of the road running westward to Ward Drive from its starting point around the Five Points intersection at Rosemont Avenue SW.
“The biggest thing we have going on now is milling the streets,” said Jacobs, adding that the project has slowed residential traffic in the area. “It is a mess,” he said. “There’s no through traffic, and if you live on that street you still kind of have to weave in and out with all of the [construction] equipment…It’s a zoo if you’re in that area right now, but we’re hoping to have it totally finished by April 1.”
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
Awarded
- to Apel Machine & Supply Company Inc, the low bid of $503,000 for a sewer infrastructure rehabilitation project at the Derby Creek basin, which lies in southeast Cullman, east of Third Avenue SE.
Held
- first readings, but took no other action on, three separate property annexation proposals, including a proposal to annex property owned by the North Alabama Agriplex located at 1711 Talley Ho Road into the city under AG-1 Agricultural District zoning; properties owned by K & P Land, LLC located at County Road 1402 into the city under R-1 Residential District zoning, and property owned by Judy Broadstreet and Sharon Sullivan located at 48 County Road 1474 into the city under AG-1 Agricultural District zoning.
Amended
- the city’s position control detail to remove some job positions and add others in a reorganizing process to update job descriptions for the police and garage departments.
Awarded
- to Foley Products Company the low bid of $64,888 for wall drainage pipe.
Held
- a public hearing for the proposed vacation and surplus of a portion of Twelfth Way NW and Twelfth Street NW, a small strip of property along U.S. Highway 31 N which the city no longer needs for public or municipal purposes. No one spoke for or against. Later in the meeting, the council voted in favor of vacating and surplussing the land.
Approved the minutes of the council’s Jan. 23 regular meeting.