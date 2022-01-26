On Monday, in the lobby of Cullman City Hall, Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs proclaimed Monday, January 24, 2022, “St. Paul’s Lutheran School Appreciation Day” in the City of Cullman and the week of January 23-29, 2022, as Lutheran Schools Appreciation Week. On hand to accept the proclamation were St. Paul’s Lutheran School students from the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grades. Also in attendance was St. Paul’s Lutheran Church pastor, Rev. John M. Bussman.
“I love St. Paul’s Lutheran School,” said Jacobs. “That’s why I sent by son, Tyler, there!”
St. Paul’s Lutheran School has operated continuously at 510 Third Avenue Southeast in Cullman since 1954. The school’s stated mission is “provide a Christ-centered, Scripture-based education that equips the students with the tools for academic, personal, and social achievement in order to share the Gospel effectively with the world around them.”
National Lutheran Schools Week (NLSW) is an opportunity to celebrate the gift of Lutheran schools in our communities with 1,885 schools nationwide. This year’s NLSW theme is “In All Things” and is inspired by Colossians 1:17-20: “He is before all things, and in him all things hold together. And he is the head of the body, the church... [He reconciles] to himself all things, whether on earth or in heaven, making peace by the blood of his cross.” This timeless theme empowers Lutheran schools to praise and share Christ in the sanctuary, classroom, playground, and every place where God’s children and their leaders gather.
“With all that’s going on in our nation today, we need our Christian schools,” added Jacobs. “We are proud to have St. Paul’s and I am proud to present this proclamation today.”
For more information on St. Paul’s Lutheran School, visit stpaulscullman.com or call 256-734-6580.
For more information on National Lutheran Schools Week, visit lcms.org/lutheranschoolsweek.
