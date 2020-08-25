Woody Jacobs has been re-elected as Cullman’s mayor, beating challenger Mark Bussman to earn his second term in the city’s top office.
Jacobs received 2,212 (63.6 percent) votes against Bussman, who earned 1,256 (36.4 percent) votes. Jacobs won all six precincts in the city, as well as receiving more absentee votes.
After the final unofficial results came in at Cullman City Hall, Jacobs spoke to the gathered crowd to thank them for their support, and said everyone who ran for an office in the city had the same goal.
“Tonight, no matter which side of the line you stood on, we all have a higher purpose. That purpose is working together for a better Cullman,” he said. “We have mountains of opportunities ahead of us, and it’s only in unison that we can reach their summits,” he said.
Jacobs said he spoke with Bussman on the phone just before the final votes were tallied, and he said Bussman was a true fighter who will continue to work to improve the city.
“He fought for his ideas because he cared for Cullman,” he said. “We appreciate what he has done for Cullman, and I have nothing but respect for him and his family.”
The continued growth of social media has changed politics in Cullman, bringing in more avenues for criticism or praise, but it is amazing to see the amount of engagement and concern that the people of the city had for this election, Jacobs said.
“It is a reflection of the care and concern of this community,” he said.
Jacobs made sure to thank his family for coming along on the ride for his campaign and as he continues his job as Cullman’s mayor, as well as everyone else who has showed support during his campaign.
“We serve a providential God, and we must have faith in the pathway He places in front of us,” he said. “He deserves the credit for where I’m standing at now. He deserves the credit for where this city has come.”
Tyler Hanes can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.
