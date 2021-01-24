On Wednesday, Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs proclaimed the week of January 24-31 “St. Paul’s Lutheran School Appreciation Week” in the City of Cullman. On hand at City Hall to accept the proclamation were Rev. John M. Bussman (Pastor), Annette Creest (Principal), Emily Hayes Trahan (Director of Creative Services), Fourth Grade Teacher Ashley Lochridge, Fifth Grade Teacher Jonathan Moody, Sixth Grade Teacher Ange Dahlke, and students from the fourth, fifth, and sixth grades at St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
National Lutheran Schools Week is celebrated each year by more than 2,000 preschools, elementary schools, and high schools of The Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod in order to proclaim and celebrate Lutheran schools and their impact on communities throughout the country. The theme for this year’s national event is “Sent to Serve.” Throughout National Lutheran Schools Week, St. Paul’s Lutheran School will participate in various activities along that theme.
“I enjoy doing this proclamation each year,” said Jacobs. “My son, Tyler, went to St. Paul’s and I love the school.”
Now, therefore , I, Woody Jacobs, as Mayor of the City of Cullman and on behalf of the City Council and our citizens, do hereby proclaim the week of January 24-31, 2021, as St. Paul’s Lutheran School Appreciation Week in the City of Cullman and urge all of our citizens to recognize and celebrate St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s history, success, and continuing impact on the lives of so many in our community.
For more information on St. Paul’s Lutheran School, visit stpaulscullman.com or call 256-734-6580.
For more information on National Lutheran Schools Week, visit lcms.org/lutheranschoolsweek.
