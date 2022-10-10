Local Alpha Delta Kappa members Linda Walker and Laurita Hogland met with Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, as he proclaimed the month of October “Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) Month” in the City of Cullman. The purpose of ADK Month is to celebrate ADK and to remember and honor the vision, dedication, and actions of the ADK founders.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization that recognizes and supports the professional efforts of outstanding women educators. Membership in ADK is honorary and based on peer recognition. Most members are retired educators who have dedicated their lives to teaching and fostering a love of learning in the hearts and minds of their students. ADK members are committed to improving schools, communities, the teaching profession, and the world through leadership development and networking, training sessions, conferences and conventions, and many community-based altruistic projects that enrich the lives of people and communities throughout the world.
“We truly appreciate all of our educators,” said Jacobs. “We are grateful for our local Alpha Delta Kappa chapters and their continued efforts to support our women educators and to improve the quality of education in our community.”
ADK was founded in Missouri in 1947 through the efforts of Agnes Shipman Robertson, Marie Neal, Marion Southall, and Hattie Poppino. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, ADK now has more than 1,200 chapters in towns and cities in every state in the U.S. and around the world in Australia, Canada, Jamaica, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of ADK’s founding.
The first ADK chapter in Alabama was organized in February 1953 in Mobile, and today there are close to 50 chapters in Alabama. Cullman has two ADK Chapters: The Beta Delta Chapter (represented at the proclamation presentation by ADK member Linda Walker) and the Alpha Theta Chapter (represented by Laurita Hogland).
The stated purpose of ADK is:
To honor outstanding women educators, nurture relationships and networking opportunities, and enrich personal and professional development: ADK’s mission is to “empower women educators to advance inclusion, educational excellence, altruism, and world understanding.” To fulfill this mission, ADK provides leadership, networking opportunities, and resources to allow women educators to gather together to share ideas, develop leadership skills, and support one another. Through ADK, women educators are able to combine their energy and talents to enrich their own lives and the lives of others!
To support altruistic projects, grants, and scholarships with time and resources: Internationally, ADK biennially awards more than a quarter of a million dollars through its many scholarship programs. ADK also helps to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Alzheimer’s Association. In Alabama, state scholarships have been established for members of Alpha Delta Kappa, children or grandchildren of ADK members, students entering the field of education at certain major Alabama universities, and more. and Alabama ADK supports Children’s Hospital of Alabama as their altruistic project.
To strengthen the education profession through commitment to diversity and inclusion practices that respect and value each person for their unique qualities: ADK’s vision is “a world that values diversity, all people, and quality education.” One ADK initiative used to help to make this vision a reality is the “Making a Better World Initiative,” an annual recognition program designed to promote and recognize ADK members, chapters, and states/provinces/nations who make outstanding contributions by advancing cross-cultural learning and relationships and/or increasing awareness and involvement in global issues.
To embrace cultural differences and make an impact through world understanding: The 2021-2023 International World Understanding Project is Project C.H.E.A.R. (Children’s Home with Education and Agriculture a Reality). Project C.H.E.A.R.’s mission is to empower disadvantaged children and youth in Babati, Tanzania, through education.
Jacobs encourages residents to celebrate Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) month by recognizing or thanking a local Alpha Delta Kappa member or a special teacher who has made a difference in their lives.
For more information about Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK), ask a local member or visit alphadeltakappa.org or facebook.com/alabamaalphadeltakappa.