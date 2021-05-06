Jacobs proclaims ‘Mental Health Awareness Month’ in Cullman

On Wednesday, Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs proclaimed the month of May 2021 “Mental Health Awareness Month” in the City of Cullman.
Mental Health Awareness Month was started in 1949 by Mental Health America (MHA) in order to communicate how important mental health is to overall health and well-being. Since that time, other organizations have joined MHA in celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month each May to bring tools, resources, and education on mental illness to the general public and to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health concerns.
“I am glad to proclaim May ‘Mental Health Awareness Month’ in Cullman because I believe it’s very important to raise awareness about mental health concerns in our community,” said Jacobs. “Mental health issues affect all of us in some way, especially during the past year as we have dealt with the pandemic.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 44 percent of people were dealing with either depression or anxiety in November 2020. Historical data shows that 1 in 5 adults will experience a mental health problem, but with the stresses caused by the pandemic, that percentage is surely higher. Now more than ever it is important to combat the stigma surrounding mental health concerns, to provide tools to help people improve their mental health, and to provide information on when and how to seek professional help for mental health issues.
This year’s Mental Health Awareness Month highlights the mental health toolkit, #Tools2Thrive, to help people learn how to prioritize mental health, build resiliency, and continue to cope with the obstacles of COVID-19. Six topics comprise the toolkit: Adapting after Trauma and Stress, Processing Big Changes, Getting Out of Thinking Traps, Radical Acceptance, Taking Time for Yourself, and Dealing with Anger and Frustration. These tools can be found online at mhanational.org/may.
Officials from WellStone Behavioral Health who were present at Cullman City Hall to accept the proclamation from Jacobs were Jeremy Blair (Chief Executive Officer), Chris Van Dyke (Chief Operating Officer), Tommie Sanders (Substance Abuse and Prevention Program Coordinator), and Melodie Parsons (Outreach Service Coordinator). WellStone is a non-profit community organization offering a wide range of mental health related services, including accessible outpatient counseling and psychiatric services, for citizens in Cullman and throughout North Alabama.
“Good mental health is critical to the well-being of our families, our communities, our schools, and our businesses,” said Jacobs. “The City of Cullman appreciates all that WellStone and other local organizations do to bring awareness to and provide services for mental health related issues.”
In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, WellStone will be placing green ribbons throughout town. The green ribbon is the international symbol for mental health awareness.
WellStone will be sponsoring De-Stress Fest on Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held at Depot Park in downtown Cullman and will feature relaxing activities to help reduce stress and balance body and mind.
In the Mental Health Awareness Month proclamation, Jacobs called upon all citizens, government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses, and schools to join in spreading the word that mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being, that mental illnesses are common and treatable, and that seeking professional help to improve mental health is a sign of strength, not weakness.
For more information about Mental Health Awareness Month:
WellStone: wellstone.com
Alabama Department of Mental Health: mh.alabama.gov
Mental Health America: mhanational.org
Mental Health Awareness Month and #Tools2Thrive: mhanational.org/may
Online Mental Health Screening: MHAscreening.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.