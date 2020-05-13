On Wednesday, May 13, Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs officially proclaimed May 15 “Peace Officers Memorial Day” and the week of May 10-16 “Police Week.” On hand to accept the proclamation from Jacobs was Police Chief Kenny Culpepper.
“We are grateful for our police officers,” said Jacobs. “They are out there every day protecting our lives and property, knowing the risks involved.”
Since 1962, May 15 of every year has been designated “Peace Officers Memorial Day,” and the calendar year in which that day falls is designated “Police Week,” to honor law enforcement officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty and to recognize the service of current law enforcement officers. Normally, various events are held throughout the country to observe the occasion, but this year many events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, flags will be lowered to half-staff throughout the nation from sunrise to sunset on May 15 in honor of peace officers who have died in the line of duty.
“I appreciate this recognition of our law enforcement officers,” said Culpepper. “Our officers are very well trained and do a tremendous job serving our community. We also have a great working relationship with the sheriff’s department, Hanceville police, and other agencies throughout the state.”
The Cullman Police Department has a total of 53 full-time officers, 19 reserve officers, 2 code enforcement officers, and 6 police clerical employees. A staff of 19 emergency dispatchers also provide support for the department. Culpepper has served as chief since October 3, 1988. Assistant Police Chief is Craig Montgomery.
“We are fortunate that we serve a community that is very supporting of law enforcement,” Culpepper added. “Police officers in other parts of the nation face challenges that, thankfully, we don’t have to face here. The support of our citizens and elected officials is greatly appreciated.”
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page (odmp.org), a total of 565 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in Alabama’s recorded history. So far this year, 73 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty nationwide: Approximately 26 of those died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.
“Our law enforcement officers know every time they go to work that they may face danger,” said Jacobs. “With the coronavirus, they have faced additional challenges. We are thankful for them every day, but I am proud to issue this proclamation today to publicly recognize them for their service.”
For more information about the Cullman Police Department, visit cullmanal.gov/depts/cpd or facebook.com/cullmanpd.
