Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs has officially proclaimed this week (Jan. 31 - Feb. 6), "Catholic Schools Week" in the City of Cullman.
National Catholic Schools Week (CSW) is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the U.S. Traditionally, CSW is held during the last week of January, beginning on the last Sunday in January. During Catholic Schools Week, Catholic schools across the country with Masses, assemblies, and other activities for students, families, parishioners, and community members.
This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”
The logo for this year’s observance emphasizes that the Catholic school, like the Catholic Church, is not a building or an institution, but it is the people. The NCEA states, “the image of teachers and students forming the foundation of the school shows that they are active people of faith who serve others and God.”
Sacred Heart School in the City of Cullman is part of the Catholic School System in the Diocese of Birmingham. Sacred Heart School has been an integral part of Cullman’s faith and education community since December 1878. The school operates according to sound and effective educational principals and business practices while adhering to the curriculum set by the Diocesan Catholic School Office.
“Sacred Heart Catholic School has a long history in the City of Cullman,” said Jacobs. “We appreciate the role they play in the lives in many of our citizens – past, present, and future – and wish them continued success in the years to come.”
Due to COVID-19 precautions, an in-person proclamation presentation was not held this year, but the proclamation was delivered to Sacred Heart School’s principal Shawna Norman.
For more information on Catholic Schools Week, visit ncea.org or contact Sacred Heart School (shscullman.com) at shaoffice@shscullman.org or 256-734-4563.
