Jacobs proclaims 'Beef Month' in Cullman

Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs recently proclaimed the month of October “Beef Month” in the City of Cullman. Since 1964, “Beef Month” has been proclaimed each October to recognize and promote the beef industry.
“The City of Cullman recognizes the important role the beef cattle business plays in Cullman County,” said Jacobs. “Cullman County is well-known for being one of the top agricultural counties in the state, and the beef cattle business is one of our county’s top agricultural industries.”
On hand to accept the official “Beef Month” proclamation, were Cullman County Cattlemen’s Association Past-President Tim Pinkard, President-Elect Cliff Harris, and Harris’ sons Trace and Rhett. The Cullman County Cattlemen’s Association is a county chapter of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association which was organized in 1944 to protect the interests and welfare of Alabama’s cattlemen and the cattle industry. The more than 400 members of the Cullman County Cattlemen’s Association, Cullman County CattleWoman’s Association, and Cullman County Junior Cattlemen’s Association sponsor and participate in events and activities throughout the year to promote the beef cattle industry in Cullman County.
The beef cattle business in Cullman County is a $21.4 million dollar industry that produces a $0.9 million dollar positive indirect business tax impact in Cullman, and provides more than 352 full-time jobs locally. Cullman County currently ranks 2nd in the state with more than 57,000 head of cattle and calves.
“We appreciate our local beef cattle farmers and everyone involved with agriculture in Cullman County,” said Jacobs. “Earlier this week I and other local city and county officials signed the annual ‘Farm-City Week’ proclamation proclaiming November 16-24 ‘Farm-City Week’ to honor and recognize our county’s agricultural industry and the cooperative partnerships formed between our urban and rural communities.”
To find out more about Cullman County’s beef industry visit the Cullman County Cattlemen and CattleWomen’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cullmancocattle. More information on beef and the beef industry can be found at bamabeef.org.