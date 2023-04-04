April 2023 marks the 22nd anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). On Monday, Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs officially proclaimed the month of April 2023 “Sexual Assault Awareness Month” in the City of Cullman. On hand to accept the proclamation from Victim Services of Cullman (VSOC) were Client Intake Advocate Lacey Lemley and Domestic Violence Facilitator Susan Jones.
“We are happy to support Victim Services in increasing awareness of this issue that affects many in our community,” said Mayor Jacobs.
Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) was first nationally observed in 2001. But even before that, advocates held events and observances to bring awareness to the issue of sexual violence.
In the beginning, the primary goal of SAAM was awareness. But gradually, SAAM began focusing on ways that individuals and communities can stop sexual violence before it happens by changing behaviors and promoting respect. Today, SAAM is about both raising visibility about sexual violence and sharing ways that it can be prevented.
The symbol for SAAM is the teal ribbon. Individuals and communities in Cullman and across the country are encouraged to show their support for survivors of sexual violence by.
Victim Services of Cullman personnel will be placing teal ribbons throughout the City. They will also be posting information on other events and observances taking place throughout the month on their Facebook page (facebook.com/victimservicescullman).
About Victim Services of Cullman was established in 1991 for victims of domestic violence. In 1996, VSOC began providing services to victims of sexual violence. VSOC provides crisis response, recovery, and prevention programs for families impacted by domestic and sexual violence. Some of the services VSOC offers victims of sexual violence include free and confidential crisis counseling, information and referrals to other services, and Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. VSOC also provides community outreach and education programs in an effort to reduce the risk of sexual violence. For more information on sexual violence, contact VSOC at 256-775-2600.