On Wednesday, Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs proclaimed the month of April “Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month” in the City of Cullman. The proclamation was presented to Cullman Caring for Kids Executive Director Steven Sutter and Senior Director Javon Daniel.
“We are thankful for all that Cullman Caring for Kids does to bring awareness to the issue of child abuse and neglect,” said Jacobs. “We also appreciate the work they do, along with other local agencies, to help families in crisis.”
If you suspect a child is being harmed, reporting your suspicions may protect the child and get help for the family. Contact your local Department of Human Resources or law enforcement agency. In Cullman County those numbers include:
Cullman County DHR — 256-737-5300
Cullman Police Department — 256-734-1434
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office — 256-775-4700
Hanceville Police Department — 256-352-9811
“Cullman is fortunate to have people and organizations who help children and families dealing with abuse and neglect,” said Jacobs. “Cullman Caring for Kids, Brooks’ Place, Cullman County CASA, DHR, and others provide these services in Cullman and throughout Cullman County, and we appreciate them all.”
For more information on these agencies, find them online at:
Cullman Caring for Kids — cullmancaringforkids.com
Child Advocacy Center (Brooks’ Place) — cullmancac.com
Cullman County CASA — cullmancaringforkids.com/casa.html
Cullman County DHR — dhr.alabama.gov
For more information about National Child Abuse Awareness Month visit childwelfare.gov/topics/preventing/preventionmonth.