Child Abuse Prevention & Awareness Month

Pictured, from left, are Steven Sutter, Mayor Woody Jacobs and Javon Daniel.

 City of Cullman

On Wednesday, Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs proclaimed the month of April “Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month” in the City of Cullman. The proclamation was presented to Cullman Caring for Kids Executive Director Steven Sutter and Senior Director Javon Daniel.

“We are thankful for all that Cullman Caring for Kids does to bring awareness to the issue of child abuse and neglect,” said Jacobs. “We also appreciate the work they do, along with other local agencies, to help families in crisis.”

If you suspect a child is being harmed, reporting your suspicions may protect the child and get help for the family. Contact your local Department of Human Resources or law enforcement agency. In Cullman County those numbers include:

Cullman County DHR — 256-737-5300

Cullman Police Department — 256-734-1434

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office — 256-775-4700

Hanceville Police Department — 256-352-9811

“Cullman is fortunate to have people and organizations who help children and families dealing with abuse and neglect,” said Jacobs. “Cullman Caring for Kids, Brooks’ Place, Cullman County CASA, DHR, and others provide these services in Cullman and throughout Cullman County, and we appreciate them all.”

For more information on these agencies, find them online at:

Cullman Caring for Kids — cullmancaringforkids.com

Child Advocacy Center (Brooks’ Place) — cullmancac.com

Cullman County CASA — cullmancaringforkids.com/casa.html

Cullman County DHR — dhr.alabama.gov

For more information about National Child Abuse Awareness Month visit childwelfare.gov/topics/preventing/preventionmonth.

