On Thursday, Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs proclaimed the month of April "Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month" in the City of Cullman. On hand to accept the proclamation from Jacobs were Cullman Caring for Kids' Executive Director Steven Sutter and Senior Director Javon Daniel.
Cullman Caring for Kids (CCK) is a local organization with a mission to see that no child will ever be abused, no child will go to bed hungry, no infants will ever be shaken in anger, and the cycle of abuse will be stopped. Steven Sutter took over as Executive Director of CCK in February 2022 following the retirement of Nancy Bryant. Bryant had taken over as Executive Director in July 2021 after working as Assistant Director since 2005 under long-time Executive Director Daniel, who now serves as Senior Director.
"We in the City of Cullman are thankful for all that Cullman Caring for Kids does to help bring awareness to the problem of child abuse and neglect," said Jacobs. "They not only bring awareness to the problem, but they actively work with other wonderful local agencies to help families and to prevent abuse and neglect."
City Councilmember Andy Page believed strongly in the work that CCK does in the community, which is why city employees and officials took up a personal donation for CCK in memory of "Coach" Page, who passed away January 5.
"We feel good knowing that this small donation will help children and families in our area," said Leanne West, Executive Assistant to Jacobs. "We feel like Coach would be pleased with this donation."
This month and throughout the year, the City of Cullman encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Cullman an even better place for children and families. By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help promote the social and emotional well-being of children and youth and prevent child maltreatment within families and communities.
"As a community, we can all work together to help stop child abuse and neglect," said Jacobs. "We can not only help build strong families but we can also become familiar with the signs and symptoms of child abuse and neglect and report suspected cases to the proper authorities."
If you suspect a child is being harmed, reporting your suspicions may protect the child and get help for the family. For information about where and how to file a report in Cullman, contact local law enforcement (Cullman Police Department - 256-734-1434 | Cullman County Sheriff's Office - 256-775-4700 | Hanceville Police Department - 256-352-9811) or the Cullman County Department of Human Resources (256-737-5300). You may also contact the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4ACHILD (800-422-4453).
"Cullman is fortunate to have people and organizations who help children and families dealing with abuse and neglect," said Jacobs. "Cullman Caring for Kids, Brooks' Place, Cullman County CASA, DHR, and others provide these services in Cullman and throughout Cullman County, and we appreciate them all."
For more information on these agencies, you can visit them online at:
Cullman Caring for Kids: www.cullmancaringforkids.com
Child Advocacy Center (Brooks' Place): www.caccullman.org
Cullman County CASA: www.facebook.com/cullmancountycasa or www.nationalcasa.org
Cullman County DHR: www.dhr.state.al.us
For more information about National Child Abuse Awareness Month visit www/childwelfare.gov/topics/preventing/preventionmonth/.
