Jacobs presents proclamation to Brooks’ Place

Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms likely, some strong, especially during the evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 56F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms likely, some strong, especially during the evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 56F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.