Jacobs presents proclamation to Brooks’ Place

On Monday, March 28, Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs presented a proclamation proclaiming April 2022 “Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month” to Brooks’ Place, The Child Advocacy Center of Cullman, Inc. On hand to receive the proclamation were Brooks’ Place Executive Director Gail Swafford and Family Advocate Haley Harris.
Jacobs previously proclaimed April to be “Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month” and recognized the work that Cullman Caring for Kids (CCK) and other organizations in Cullman do to bring awareness to and help victims and families deal with child abuse and neglect. Monday’s presentation was to recognize the vital role Brooks’ Place plays in responding to allegations of abuse.
“We have several agencies in Cullman that work together to help victims and families of child abuse, and during ‘Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month,’ I think it’s important to recognize them all,” said Jacobs. “Brooks’ Place, as a child advocacy center, is on the front lines of the battle against child abuse, and I am proud to recognize them and their work today.”
Brooks’ Place provides a safe, private, child-friendly space to open up freely concerning their physical and/or sexual abuse. They also provide:
- Clinical Assessments
- Individual and Family Counseling
- Juvenile Sex Offender Management – J-SOAP
- Juvenile Risk Assessments
- Court School
- Medical Exams
- Multidisciplinary Team Coordination
- Professional Training Seminars
- Community Education
- Making a Difference
These services, provided at no cost, help reduce trauma for children who have been victims of abuse by reducing the number of interviews children must endure during an investigation, increase communication and collaboration among community agencies investigating, and increase successful prosecutions of child abuse cases. The Brooks’ Place staff is professionally trained, providing a well-coordinated and multidisciplinary response to allegations of abuse. Brooks’ Place also provides prevention training for children and their families as well as for counselors, educators, and medical professionals.
Locally, Brooks’ Place interviews more than 250 children annually.
If you suspect a child is being harmed, reporting your suspicions may protect the child and get help for the family. For information about where and how to file a report in Cullman, contact local law enforcement (Cullman Police Department – 256-734-1434 | Cullman County Sheriff’s Office – 256-775-4700 | Hanceville Police Department – 256-352-9811) or the Cullman County Department of Human Resources (256-737-5300). You may also contact the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4ACHILD (800-422-4453).
“Cullman is fortunate to have people and organizations who help children and families dealing with abuse and neglect,” said Jacobs. “We appreciate them all.”
For more information on these agencies, visit them online at:
Child Advocacy Center (Brooks’ Place): www.cullmancac.com
- Cullman County CASA:
www.facebook.com/cullmancountycasa or www.nationalcasa.org
- Cullman County DHR:
- Cullman Caring for Kids:
To make a donation to Brooks’ Place, visit their website at www.cullmancac.com, call them at 256-739-2243, or mail your donation to P.O. Box 1252, Cullman, AL 35056-1252. One-hundred percent of funding stays in Cullman, and is provided by local donations.
