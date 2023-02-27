The City of Cullman provided updates — along with the expected completion dates — for a pair of ongoing projects affecting city roadways at a recent meeting.
Council President Jenny Folsom said the ongoing work in the area surrounding the Five Points convenient store as a “very needed project in that area” during the Monday, Feb. 20 council meeting. This work includes installing storm drainage, updating water lines, water service connections and updating sewer lines.
Mayor Woody Jacobs informed the council that despite the challenges of multiple trades working simultaneously that the project was expected to be completed by April 1.
“That continues to be ‘finishing.’ It’s a disaster. You know we’ve got all of the trades working at once...but we’re getting closer,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs also informed the council that with the arrival of pre-cast bridge culverts for the new Cullman City Primary School access road, that work had been resumed and scheduled to be completed by June 1.
In other business the council:
- Approved a $21,850 bid from Bright Landscapes to install sidewalks surrounding the perimeter of the Klein Building.
- Awarded
- Community Development Block Grant application preparation and administration services to Community Consultants, Inc. through fiscal year 2025.
- Awarded federal grant application, engineering development and design services to St. John & Associates through the fiscal year 2025.
- Held the first reading to adopt the 2021 International Building Code after receiving a favorable recommendation from the Cullman Planning Commission.
- Held the second reading to annex property owned by the North Alabama Agriplex on Tally Ho Street as AG-1 Agricultural.
- Held the second reading to annex properties owned by K & P Land, LLC on County Road 1402 as R-1 Residential.
- Held the second reading to annex properties owned by Judy Broadstreet and Sharon Sullivan on County Road 1474 as AG-1 Agricultural.
- Approved the recommendation from councilmember Clint Hollingsworth to appoint Wescoat Free to fill a vacancy on the City of Cullman Industrial Development Board.