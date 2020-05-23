Mayor Woody Jacobs announced Friday that he will seek a second term as Mayor of the City of Cullman in the August election.
Jacobs said there was no better time to announce his re-election bid than going into Memorial Day weekend. “We are very blessed that from the highest office in the land all the way down to the mayor’s race that we have the right to seek public office. For most, it is nothing of our own doing or earning, but that of the brave men and women who fought, with some paying the ultimate price, so that a young boy from Berlin, Alabama could one day run for mayor.”
The Cullman County native said he is proud of the growth and development that has occurred in city the past three and half years and would like the opportunity to continue to play a leadership role in moving Cullman forward. Jacobs said he and the City Council have a strong working relationship based on communication and teamwork, and have expanded that partnership to work with the County Commission, other local municipalities, along with both the state and national legislative delegations.
“This is an odd period in which continuity and consistency are of the utmost importance in moving this community forward. The only thing that we must be cautious of, in the current situation and with an election upcoming, is jumping abruptly into any ideas or changes, without the thought of the long-term effects. Staying consistent and on task is the best way to get the ship back on course and to a pre-Covid economy. It is in times such as these that we cannot afford to just go back to the starting line and restart the race — our lives do not work that way. We must trust in the process and press on.”
While on the topic about the future of the local economy, Jacobs continued by saying, “At the end of the day, my loyalty goes out to the working men and women; the families that go to work every day, come home tired, and still make sure to spend quality time with their children. I have been there. As mayor, I am and will continue to stand in your corner.”
Jacobs said Cullman has a lot to brag about. He listed a great school system, award-winning park and recreation programs and facilities, expanding and diverse business and industry, a strong housing market, low unemployment and reputation as a safe community. “To me, that means we are a place where people want to live, work and attend church.”
Jacobs is married to the former Connie Voit and the couple have a son, Tyler Jacobs (Jennifer) and a daughter, Hannah Jacobs. He is a member of Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church and a 40-year member of the Cullman Lions Club.
