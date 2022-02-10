Bremen’s Jeremy S. Jackson has announced his candidacy for Cullman County Commission District 4.
Jackson was born in Cullman and raised in the Bremen area where he currently resides. After attending Cold Springs High School, Jackson entered the workforce where he’s worked for Cullman County for more than 25 years. Jackson started at the water department for four years, then spent the remaining years at the road department, including fifteen years on the bridge crew.
“I have worked under a number of phenomenal commissioners and have learned so much while doing so,” Jackson said in a statement. “I have seen what seemed like great ideas simply not work out, as well as ideas that no one thought would work, turn out to be fantastic ideas. I know what has worked for our county in the past, what we should be doing now, and I know which policies we should do away with.”
Jackson said he’s been told by voters that there are severely neglected and overlooked areas in Cullman County, something he has seen first hand during his time with the road department. “I’d like to do something about that,” he said.
“I believe that it is of the utmost importance that our commissioners work together to stop wasteful spending and put the revenue we have to better use. I have spent time getting to know some of my fellow running mates and I would like for them to know that I plan to run a clean and fair campaign. There are too many problems in this world as it is and I refuse to get involved in ‘dirty politics’. I decided to run for Commissioner Place 4 because I simply saw a need to have Cullman County represented by an individual who has done the work first hand. I wish nothing but the best for all of my running mates and I want the voters to know that first and foremost I will keep the best interest of Cullman County in mind in every decision that I make if I am elected as one of your commissioners. I would be absolutely honored to have your vote on May 24, 2022.
Jackson has two daughters, Savana, who is a Navy wife living in San Diego, and Olivia, a student at Cold Springs High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.