MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama now has an official state vegetable: the sweet potato.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office said Friday that the governor signed the bill naming the sweet potato as the official state vegetable. The Alabama Legislature this week gave final approval to the bill. The Alabama Senate vote 29-0 for the bill. The House of Representatives voted 84-4 for it.

Alabama has a long list of official state emblems and honors, including an official state fruit, bird and amphibian. Like others, the bill to elevate the tuber started as a classroom idea. A Harvest homeschool class submitted the idea, according to the bill.

Teacher Kristen Smith says her class of ten teenagers baked up the campaign to make the sweet potato the official state vegetable after realizing, during their civics studies, that Alabama — the Goldenrod State; the Yellowhammer State; the state of the camellia, the longleaf pine, the blackberry, the fighting tarpon and the Monarch butterfly — was somehow still conspicuously lacking in the healthy produce department.

+2 They're diggin' it A bill before the Alabama legislature aims to elevate a staple of Cullman County agriculture to the highest honor the state can confer on…well, on a vegetable. It’s no small recognition, though — because local sweet potato fans are really diggin’ it.

“At first I thought I must just be missing something. How can Alabama — whose economy is so dependent on agriculture — not have a state vegetable?! So I sent an email to the state archives, and when the guy wrote me back, he jokingly wrote — with an ‘LOL’ — that they think down there that it should be the collard green.

“We talked to Casey Smith, who’s the president of the Alabama Sweet Potato Association, down in Cullman. And from that point on, we were like, ‘Hey! We think it should be the sweet potato!’” Smith recalls.

Eventually, the students’ quest led them to Doug Davenport, director for Cullman County’s parks department. As the host of the annual Sweet Tater festival at Smith Lake Park, Cullman County Park & Rec is better-equipped than most with inside info on the sweet potato — especially when it comes to marketing.

The official state fruit of Alabama is the blackberry. The official tree fruit is the peach. The official crustacean is the brown shrimp. The official amphibian is the Red Hills salamander.

The Times Benjamin Bullard contributed to this story.