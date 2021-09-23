Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that she would be calling the Alabama Legislature into a special session to address Alabama’s longstanding prison infrastructure challenges. The special session will convene on Monday.
Ivey issued the following statement regarding her decision:
“I am pleased and extremely hopeful that we are finally positioned to address our state’s prison infrastructure challenges. I appreciate the hard work of the legislative leadership and the many members who have worked diligently with my team to put us in position for a bipartisan proposal. While this issue was many years in the making, we stand united to provide an Alabama solution to this Alabama problem.”
The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Alabama over poor conditions, including excessive violence, in state prisons for men. In a recent filing, the Justice Department said Alabama prisons are no safer than they were in 2019 when federal officials first warned the state of unconstitutional conditions.
Lawmakers are looking for more options after Ivey's plan to rent prisons, which would be run by the state but built and owned by private companies, fell apart because of financing concerns.
In February, Ivey agreed to lease two prisons from separate entities of CoreCivic, one of the nation's largest private prison companies. However, the lease plan hit setbacks with the withdrawal of finance companies that faced pressure from activists to not be involved with private prison firms.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.