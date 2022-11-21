“What a beautiful day,” Buc-ee’s owner Arch “Beaver” Aplin III said Monday morning, Nov. 21. “Create a happy atmosphere, a happy environment — that’s what we are all about.”
With the wait over, crowds came out to get their first look inside the new Athens Buc-ee’s Monday. The doors to the new 53,470-square-feet Buc-ee’s opened to the public at 6 A.M. with a ribbon cutting ceremony outside at 10:30 A.M.
Beaver was joined by local and state leaders to commemorate the opening of the state’s third Buc-ee’s, the first in North Alabama. Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce President Pammie Jimmar welcomed the energized crowd before introducing Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
“What a great day it is in Athens and Limestone County,” Marks said. “Now, we can answer the daily Facebook question, ‘When is Buc-ee’s going to open?’ Y’all, it’s here today. We are open and we are excited to be here.”
Marks thanked the members of the Athens City Council for working together along with the Limestone County Commission and the City Management Team in helping make Buc-ee’s Athens a reality.
Limestone County Chairman Collin Daly said, “I want to thank my commission. We and the City Council worked together to get this project. A rising tide raises all ships and this was a joint effort project.”
Several members from the state delegation were in attendance, including Rep. Danny Crawford, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Sen. Arthur Orr and ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. The Limestone County Economic Development Association was also part of the grand opening festivities.
President and CEO of Limestone County Economic Development Association Bethany Shockney said, “The fact that we can share our community and we have people slow down and visit our community, that’s exciting. That will have a long term impact for us. I was just asking Beaver what kind of overall money annual is impacting our community. He said well over $100 million. For us, that is big.”
A year ago when Beaver and his team broke ground on Buc-ee’s Athens, he hoped it would be open by Thanksgiving. He made good on his word bringing with it more than 250 new jobs with starting pay ranging from $16 to $22 an hour with benefits.
“The red shirts behind me. These guys all make my job look real easy. There are people here from all over. They travel from different stores and they came here to help train,’ Beaver said. “You have seen the pay scale posted. We are not shy about that. We put it out there that we are going to pay you more than anyone else and provide a great living wage for people in this community.”
Inside Buc-ee’s, Texas barbeque sandwiches, Beaver Nuggets and Buc-ee’s merchandise were going fast —but the staff were up to the opening day challenge and kept lines and waits to a minimum.
Buc-ee’s is the world’s most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s now has 34 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store, as well as 9 locations in other states. Buc-ee’s Athens is located on the southeast corner of I65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road.