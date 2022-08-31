It may not have been ‘that time of year’ for a couple of years, but the North Alabama Agriplex is preparing for the return of its annual Harvest to Home Dinner on Sept. 29.
Featuring locally sourced ingredients prepared by Chef Aaron Nichols and the Wallace State Culinary Pride, the “It’s Good to Be Back Home” theme is meant to be a celebration of gathering together for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event for the past couple of years.
“While many activities halted during the Pandemic and ensuing months, the Agriplex stayed incredibly busy,” remarked Rachel Dawsey, executive director in a press release sent to The Times. “We’re thrilled to gather our supporters and friends and update them about our existing programs along with exciting new activities.”
While Outreach and Resource Coordinator Linda Holland said that many of these events tend to feel stuffy, the Agriplex has a much more relaxed harvest themed evening planned, with entertainment provided by the Cotton Pickin’ Kids.
“I have been telling everyone that if it’s too warm to wear your flannels and jeans that we’ll turn the A/C down for them,” Holland said.
The atmosphere may be casual, but the event is also serious business for the Agriplex. The event, to be held in the Dr. William F. Peinhardt Conference Center on the campus of Wallace State, will serve to kick off the Agriplex’s 2023 capital campaign to raise funding for a new administrative building and community hub featuring a demonstration/teaching kitchen and office on their Cullman campus. This initiative — dubbed the “New Home for the Harvest Campaign” — is seeking to raise $2.5 million in one year’s time, and plans for the new facility will be revealed at the dinner.
Funds from both ticket sales and the event’s silent auction will be also be used to help fund educational programs both at the Agriplex, and in local schools. According to the 2021-2022 School Impact Report, the Agriplex had 8,777 students from 18 schools spanning four counties participating in these programs last year.
Holland also said that the gleaning program performed in conjunction with the Society of St. Andrew, would benefit from funds raised by this event. Last year the program — funded by The United Way in Cullman — collected more than 6,000 pounds of produce that local farmers were unable to sell at farmer’s markets, and delivered it to local food banks and outreach agencies.
“As that program continues to grow it is going to need more funding,” Holland said.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the North Alabama Agriplex, or at www.agriplex.org. Prices are $40 for individual tickets or $400 to reserve a corporate table for eight. For more information contact Rachel Dawsey at 256-297-1044 or cullmang@gmail.com.