The Vinemont Band Booster Craft Show is underway, and offers guests a chance to shop for handmade Christmas gifts — or something for themselves.
The craft show is open until 7 p.m. Friday night and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cullman Church of Christ, located at 4345 AL 157.
This year's show has around 60 booths offering handmade goods made by local artisans, including pottery, candles, baked goods, gourd art, handmade knives, door hangars and plenty of other items that would make for a perfect Christmas gift, said event organizer Miranda Reeves.
She said the crowd as of Friday morning had already been better than last year's show, which was a little slower than normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been very busy so far," she said.
Admission to the show is free, and concessions are available to anyone who wants a drink or a snack while they browse through the booths. The band boosters will also be giving out door prizes to attendees, so she recommended for everyone to visit and see what was being offered.
"Just come by and see us," she said.
